Featured
Theses on Hating
Hating is underloved. It loses out to the more presentable avidities: desire, eagerness, delight. To be a hater is to be a joyless troll. Or so we’ve been told. But what if we understood hating as an enthusiasm in its own right? Over the summer, Avidly will occasionally transform into Rabidly to see what happens…
Essays that we, as ladies of early middle age, would like to see written*
“Witty Meeting Comebacks that Indicate Your Displeasure While Concealing the (Professionally Discrediting) Whirling Dervish of Your Rage” “Throwing Money at Problems: A Justification” “Is This Sex Position Degrading or Just Uncomfortable?” “Age-Concealing Procedures: Talking to Someone While Pretending They Haven’t Had One, or, Injectables: Agreeing to Disagree” “Strangely Funny Moments in The House of…
Come on, compadre. Come on!
There is absolutely nothing about Point Break that is not wonderful. Even the bad parts (there are no bad parts). You can watch this movie with anyone. Your brother. Your boyfriend. Your crappy ex-boyfriend. Your friends (all friends, over twenty years of your life). Your students. Maybe not your mother. But maybe your mother-in-law. The plot…
I Guess That I Will Weep No More
Recently I saw a brilliantly chilling local production of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins. This musical, which grants the stage to the men and women who have attempted and, in four instances, succeeded in assassinating the President of the United States, is usually modified by the word “controversial.”.The show’s inaugural run in 1990-91 lost momentum amid surging…
Team Madame Merle
Warning: This is an article replete with Portrait of a Lady spoilers, and that will actually piss you off if you haven’t read the novel; Henry James’s plot twists rock, even if they are not primarily what he’s known for. s I took my spot at the front of my classroom, beaten copy of…
Freedom And/Of/From Guns
During the last day of class in my course on American exceptionalism, we got news of a gun on campus. We turned off the lights, barricaded the door, and tied its hinge with a belt. Some students seemed nervous; others laughed. We tried to talk about American exceptionalism, but it didn’t go well. A gun on…
Scholars for Haiti Relief
Avidly is edited by two 19c Americanists. We are happy to host this important fundraising request. –Eds. We are a group of scholars who want to collectively raise funds to help people suffering in Haiti. As scholars of the Americas, with links to the Caribbean and other postcolonial nations, we feel a historical debt to…
Congrats On Your First Online Rape Threat!
(Trigger warning for rape & sexual assault) Congratulations! You have just received your first online rape threat! This is an exciting moment in any woman’s life. But you may have some questions! The most important thing to remember is that while first online rape threats are always surprising, they are a normal part of…
Charged Rocks, Electric Life
Dearly beloved We are gathered here today To get through this thing called “life” Electric word, life It means forever and that’s a mighty long time -Prince and the Revolution, “Let’s Go Crazy” (1983) What kinds of narratives do we tell others, and tell ourselves, to get through this thing called life? This…
This Week in Ferrante
This week in Ferrante, all men should stop talking forever. Or, at least for this week. Stop talking for a week, all men. This week, do not talk. Whatever you have to say, wait until next week. If it still seems important after being quiet about it for a week, next week we will listen…
I Won’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me
On my fiftieth birthday, I was predictably thrown into crisis. Banal or otherwise, this crisis was the reason I found myself in a shabby rehearsal room at the University of California, Irvine, clumsily trying to learn the introductory sequence of steps to Yvonne Rainer’s canonical work of dance and performance art, Trio A. Like many…